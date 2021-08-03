State Utility Regulators' Climate Mandates A Hopeful Trend

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Maine, Massachusetts and Maryland have all passed legislation this summer that expands the raison d'etre of state utility regulatory bodies to include considering the impacts of climate change. These efforts mark an emerging trend of legislative bodies directing utility regulators to help advance climate policies. This enhanced vision of utility regulation gives us hope in the fight against climate change. Despite the fact that utility regulators play a huge role in our energy sector — the sector primarily responsible for historical U.S. greenhouse gas emissions — they have had little to do with addressing climate change. While several states have formally...

