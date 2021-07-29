Insurer Can't Escape Hotel Owner's $20M Burst Pipe Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge rejected United National Insurance Co.'s bid to toss a Wyndham Garden hotel owner's suit seeking $20 million, saying the insurer failed to prove that the policyholder does not have the standing to bring claims. U.S. District Judge Terry Alvin Doughty said Wednesday that CRU Shreveport LLC has sufficiently shown that it is able to seek coverage from United for extensive damage from a 2016 boiler pipe explosion. In March, United urged the Louisiana federal court to grant its bid for summary judgment, saying the policyholder is wrongly trying to take a second stab at the case after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS