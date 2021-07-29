'Mixed Bag' Chancery Ruling Keeps Utah Mine Suit Alive

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- In what he called a "mixed bag" ruling, a Delaware vice chancellor moved toward trial some counterclaims in a sprawling Chancery Court battle over an alleged international loan-to-own scheme dating to 2013 and focused on a $600 million Utah copper mine. In a 60-page opinion filed late Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that much of the case filed by Sky Mineral Partners LLC and its equity investors landed too late to survive under statutes of limitations, but some counts survived. Retained counterclaims included one party's tortious interference with a contract allegation and others tied to claims that minority...

