FCA Eyes Shifting To Centralized Powers For Speedier Action

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 5:43 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority floated plans on Thursday that will give senior members of its staff greater powers to take supervisory and enforcement action against financial companies in order to streamline its decision-making process. The City watchdog said it is planning to allow its authorizations, supervision and enforcement divisions to make decisions in order to tackle individuals and firms that do not meet its standards. The proposal will move some decision-making responsibility away from the Regulatory Decisions Committee, which makes final decisions on authorization, enforcement and supervisory actions for the FCA. The regulator said that centralizing these decisions will mean that it...

