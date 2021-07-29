Victoria's Secret Gets Green Light For UK Liquidation

Law360, London (July 29, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- Victoria's Secret's U.K. business move from administration into liquidation in June was valid, a London judge ruled on Thursday, after concerns were raised over a typographical error on the paperwork. Judge Sally Barber signed off an order declaring that the liquidators of Victoria's Secret UK Ltd. correctly filed notice that the lingerie company had entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation a year after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it into administration. The judge said at a virtual hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court that she accepted the liquidators' explanation about why the mistake did not affect the validity of the notice....

