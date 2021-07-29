Pot Biz Owner To Pay $3.4M After Admitting Tax, Bribe Crimes

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A cannabis businessman in California is set to pay $3.4 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service after agreeing to cop to allegations that he failed to report income to the agency and bribed a county supervisor. Helios Raphael Dayspring has agreed to pay the IRS restitution and to plead guilty to the government's accusations that he filed a false tax return and bribed a county supervisor for votes favorable to his cannabis businesses, according to a plea agreement filed Wednesday. That false tax return omitted around $9 million in income for 2014 through 2018, and Dayspring has agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS