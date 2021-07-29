Sustainable Biomanufacturing Co. Grabs $100M In Series B

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Industrial biotech company Bota Bio raised over $100 million in a Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital China, bringing in more money to expand its global operations and sustainable product pipeline, the company announced Thursday. The latest financing round included investments from Matrix Partners China, Source Code Capital, Sherpa Healthcare Partners, 5Y Capital, and others. It brought the San Francisco and Hangzhou, China-based company's total funding to $145 million, according to the announcement. In addition to growing its international presence, Bota Bio said it will use the money to build out it's lab-to-pilot scale platform, allowing it to ramp...

