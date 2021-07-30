GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Experts speaking on an American Bar Association panel said remote work isn't going anywhere for the legal profession, and an ABA annual report published Thursday gives a data snapshot on multiple areas of the industry including law school enrollment and attorney mental health. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Remote Work Is Here to Stay, Leaders Say While there are immense benefits to in-person work and collaboration, law firms risk limiting themselves from both a client services and recruiting standpoint if they move back to pre-pandemic work environments, experts said...

