6th Circ. Judge Suggests Hospital Row Shouldn't Be In Courts

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit judge suggested Thursday that a lower court shouldn't have bothered issuing a preliminary injunction barring ProMedica Health System Inc. from terminating insurance contracts with rival St. Luke's Hospital in Ohio and the hospital's physicians group. ProMedica has urged the circuit to overturn the injunction order from an Ohio federal court, arguing that its refusal to deal with the competitors is not anti-competitive conduct that antitrust law can bar through court action. Circuit Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton expressed doubt during oral arguments that it was necessary for the courts to deal with the dispute, which he suggested was better...

