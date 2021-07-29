Davis Wright Bumps Associate Pay, Billable Hour Targets

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is the latest BigLaw firm to raise associate and counsel pay — and it's also hiking billable hour requirements, Law360 Pulse has learned. Effective Oct. 1, the Seattle-based firm will start first-year associates in New York and San Francisco at $200,000 a year and pay the most senior associates $295,000 a year, according to a Wednesday internal memo shared with Law360 Pulse. Associates and counsel in the firm's six other offices will also see salary increases, though at a lower scale. Starting salaries will be set at $190,000 a year in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., $180,000...

