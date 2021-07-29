Wholesaler GBG USA Hits Ch. 11 With More Than $1B In Debt

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Retail wholesaler GBG USA has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a New York bankruptcy court listing more than $1 billion in debt, pointing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on retail as well as international supply chain disruptions. The subsidiary of apparel and footwear company Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. filed a petition Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. In a press release Thursday, GBG USA said that it has found a potential buyer for its Aquatalia brand, a shoe and accessory company. Stalking horse bidder WH AQ Holdings LLC, guaranteed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS