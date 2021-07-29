Sens. Tell USPTO To Revive Small Patent Claims Court Talks

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Several senators have asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to commission a study looking at whether a small claims court for patent litigation should be created, reopening an issue that's lain dormant for nearly a decade. Former USPTO Director David Kappos had asked for public comment on the possibility of a separate court for low-stakes patent cases in December 2012, and the senators say there has been no follow-up from the agency. On Tuesday, they asked for a study to see whether such a court would make sense. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.; Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Mazie Hirono,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS