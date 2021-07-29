Koch Foods, Pilgrim's Pride Execs Charged Over Price-Fixing

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Grand juries in Denver have charged Koch Foods and several current or former Pilgrim's Pride executives with criminal charges as part of an ongoing investigation of an alleged price-fixing conspiracy in the broiler chicken industry, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. The indictment charges Koch Foods and four individuals with violations of the Sherman Act for allegedly participating in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens, the term for chickens raised for human consumption, from as early as 2012 until as late as 2019. The Justice Department investigation has now netted the indictments of 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS