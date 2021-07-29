Ex-NYC Councilman Gets 3 Months Prison For Tax Fraud

Law360, New York (July 29, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge rebuked former New York City Council Member Chaim Deutsch on Thursday for cheating on his taxes while serving as a public official, sentencing the fallen politician to three months in prison. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott rejected Deutsch's request for probation and community service on the single misdemeanor tax fraud charge as he slammed the former politico for betraying the public trust by filing false tax returns for three years and questioning what message it would send if he did not put a local leader behind bars for this conduct. "How can we convince everyone else to pay...

