Judge Throws Out Dental Clinics' COVID Suit Against Insurer

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge shut down a COVID-19 lawsuit brought by the operators of nearly 50 dental clinics in Arkansas and Missouri, ruling the Cincinnati Insurance Co. policy clearly stated there must be direct physical loss or damage for coverage to apply. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson said Wednesday that Rock Dental Arkansas and Rock Dental Missouri had failed to show the virus was ever present in its buildings, "which means they are unable to establish direct physical loss or damage." "Despite [Rock Dental's] protestation to the contrary, the policy language is unambiguous," the judge said....

