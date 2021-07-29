11th Circ. Tosses Ala. Dental Board's SmileDirect Appeal

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel rejected an appeal from members of the Alabama dental board on Thursday, applying a standard set by a recent en banc ruling by the court in a similar case involving Georgia's dentistry board that determined the regulators aren't entitled to an early appeal. The board, which is facing an antitrust suit by SmileDirectClub, has argued that as an arm of the state government it should be immune to such suits in the first place. The Eleventh Circuit determined it can't hear the appeal at this stage, sending the case back to the district court for discovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS