Pa. Court Sends Nursing Home Death Claim To Arbitration

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has overturned the denial of arbitration in a suit accusing a nursing home of negligently causing a resident's death, saying the trial court's ruling flouts a landmark state high court decision allowing survival claims in wrongful death cases to be severed and sent to arbitration. A three-judge Superior Court panel on Thursday reversed an Allegheny County judge's order denying Sycamore Creek Healthcare Group's request to send to arbitration a survival claim in a suit accusing the nursing home of causing the November 2018 death of Anna May Gollick. The suit filed by the patient's son, James Gollick,...

