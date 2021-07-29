FinCEN's New Adviser Aims To Crack Down On Crypto Crime

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Michele Korver's career has led her into the deepest parts of the criminal underworld, hunting criminals who use digital currencies to finance their misdeeds. Michele Korver But as debate rages over the regulation of digital assets, there's no hard feelings regarding crypto from Korver, who became the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's first-ever chief digital currency adviser earlier this month. "To me, it's just another means of payment or value transfer that's developed over time, just like any financial technology," said Korver, a longtime government attorney and adviser focused on digital assets. "It's something that exists in the financial ecosystem that we...

