ITC Vote Upholds New Silicon Metal Levies on Malaysia

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously held that silicon metal imports from Malaysia have injured the domestic industry, paving the way for duty orders on a fourth foreign producer following a vote Wednesday. Silicon metal is used in the production of many goods, including silicon compounds, which are found in adhesives, coatings, sealants, polishes and even cosmetics. High purity forms of silicon metal are used to produce the silicon wafers found in photovoltaic solar cells and semiconductors. The metal can also be combined with aluminum to increase its hardness and strength. In March, the ITC voted to impose anti-dumping duties on...

