WTO Sees Trade Rebound Hinging On Vaccine Rollout

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization on Thursday applauded its members for showing "restraint" in maintaining trade restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but stressed that a full economic recovery will only come if vaccines can be evenly distributed across the globe. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala touted a report from her office showing that from October to May, many of the temporary trade barriers imposed by governments around the world were repealed as the pandemic abated. But she warned that sluggish distribution of vaccines may upend that progress. "Failure to ensure global access to vaccines poses a serious threat to the global economy and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS