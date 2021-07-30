BotsForWealth Marketer Seeks $10M After Alleged Ouster

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A businessman who marketed "trading bot" venture BotsForWealth on TikTok has sued the project's developers, claiming he was unfairly cut out of the business and defamed after flagging a bug in the bots' code. In the suit, which was removed from state court to Virginia federal court on Wednesday, Rick Rahim accuses former business partner Stuart Ashby of violating their marketing and partnership agreement. According to Rahim, Ashby cut him out of the business under false pretenses and told customers it was because of Rahim's "bad conduct." Rahim called the alleged behavior an "unlawful purported hostile takeover and ouster and tangential...

