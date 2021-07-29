Insurer Says Ill. Produce Store's Policy Blocks BIPA Coverage

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. filed suit Thursday asking a federal judge to declare it has no duty to defend two Illinois produce markets against underlying claims that their time-tracking practices violated a former employee's biometric privacy rights. The insurer told the court that neither Lewis Produce Market Inc. nor Lewis Produce Market No. 2 is entitled to a defense against former employee Oscar Abundes' Biometric Information Privacy Act claims under the employment practices liability policies Market No. 2 purchased in 2020 and 2021. Lewis Produce can't be covered because it isn't a named insured, nor is it listed as a subsidiary...

