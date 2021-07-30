DC Court Is Wrong On Jan. 6 Grand Jury Evidence Sharing

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Circuit recently ruled that the grand jury secrecy rule prohibits the government from using a private contractor, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP, to help it organize and sift through the mountain of evidence accumulated during its criminal investigation of the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. The court acknowledged that the U.S. Department of Justice "has a genuine need for the highly technical expertise" of the contractor in order to process the evidence efficiently and disclose relevant portions to the defendants in timely fashion.[1] But it concluded, nonetheless, that the...

