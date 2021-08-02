9th Circ. Adds Pressure To Reject Substance Over Form

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- In Mazzei v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in rejecting the substance-over-form doctrine for transactions involving a Roth IRA and a domestic international sales corporation or foreign service corporation, or FSC.[1] The Ninth Circuit opinion is notable because it represents a reversal of the U.S. Tax Court's 2018 opinion, authored by Judge Michael Thornton, that found no economic substance for the transaction. Judge Thornton's opinion was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS