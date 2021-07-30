Illinois Hospitals' Merger Would Stifle Competition, Suit Says

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Outpatient surgical center Marion HealthCare LLC filed suit in Illinois federal court Thursday to block Southern Illinois Hospital Services' proposed merger with a nearby hospital, arguing it would eliminate competition and contribute to rising costs for patients. In June, SIH announced that it would seek to acquire Harrisburg Medical Center, making it the system's fourth hospital in the region. Marion and Heartland Regional Medical Center would be the remaining two non-SIH general acute care hospitals in the seven-county region, the suit says. "The proposed merger, unless enjoined, would block Heartland from possibly acquiring Harrisburg, and thus enabling it to provide greater...

