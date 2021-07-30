Judge Willing To Vacate Soccer Teen's Ruling Per Settlement

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge said Thursday she'd vacate orders that cleared the way for teenage soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie to go pro if it resolves the 15-year-old's antitrust claims against the National Women's Soccer League, but that she needs an assist from the Ninth Circuit to do so. The tentative decision brings Moultrie and the league one step closer to resolving her suit accusing the NWSL of antitrust violations for imposing player age limits, but U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut cannot vacate her own orders with the case pending the NWSL's appeal. The Ninth Circuit must remand the case back...

