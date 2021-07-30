McKesson Wants Prescription Data In Cherokee Opioid Case

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp. asked an Oklahoma federal judge for an order compelling state officials to fork over prescription drug monitoring program data, saying the information is critical to its defense in a bellwether opioid suit filed by the Cherokee Nation. In a motion filed Thursday, McKesson said it expects the data to show that blaming them for opioid abuse is misplaced, and may instead point to doctors, hospitals, clinics and nonparty pharmacies. Oklahoma's prescription drug monitoring program has the only comprehensive source of data on prescription opioid dispensing in the state, "including what happened to those drugs after [Drug Enforcement...

