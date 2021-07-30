Fed Circ. Won't Change Its Mind In Hard Drive IP Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit turned down Western Digital Corp. in the hard drive giant's efforts to throw out claims in a data security patent asserted by SPEX Technologies Inc. in California federal court. In a page-long per curiam order that came down Thursday, the court said that it would not rethink a panel's May ruling that revived claims in an SPEX-owned patent after a lower court judge found four of its claims to be invalid as indefinite. SPEX asserted the patent against Western Digital, among other flash drive, hard drive and data security device manufacturers. In June, Western Digital warned the court...

