5th Circ. Judge Assails Disparate Impact In Race Bias Case

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Trump-appointed Fifth Circuit judge took aim at the idea that "neutral policies" with a disproportionate negative impact on minorities violate federal discrimination law, likening the notion to critical race theory and arguing both can engender racial bias. U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho, a former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner whom former President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench in 2017, penned a six-page concurrence Thursday that challenged the viability of disparate impact as a legal claim. The concurrence accompanied a majority opinion that reinstated one part of a Black property owner's lawsuit alleging a Texas harbor expansion...

