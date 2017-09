Texas 5th Circuit Nominees Boast Conservative Bona Fides

Law360, Dallas (September 28, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner James Ho, both announced Thursday as nominees to the Fifth Circuit, are being hailed by court watchers as well-respected appellate veterans with experience in Washington and deep ties to Texas’ Republican leadership.



With political experience under Republican leaders and impressive legal backgrounds, Justice Willett and Ho both drew significant praise from politicians and Texas appellate lawyers alike when their nominations were announced, and their confirmations to the Fifth Circuit would mark a return...

