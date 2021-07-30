Imprisoned Shipping Tycoon Loses Challenge To Travel Ban

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 6:09 PM BST) -- An appeals court rejected a bid by an imprisoned businessman on Friday to overturn an order requiring him to stay in Britain while he faces efforts to collect a $60 million judgment against him. The need to detain former shipping tycoon Nobu Su as he faces efforts to collect on a shipping company's judgment against him outweighed other considerations, Court of Appeal Judge Nicholas Patten ruled. Judge Patten rejected Su's arguments that the passport seizure, which was first handed down in 2020 and was extended in January, violated his rights under Article 8 of the Europe Charter of Fundamental Rights. Article...

