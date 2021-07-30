Bank Loses Privilege Fight Over PwC Report In Qatar Fight

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 1:48 PM BST) -- A private Luxembourg bank must give Qatar a report compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers that examines allegations that it manipulated international financial markets to crash the Middle East country's economy, as a London court ruled Friday that the document is not legally privileged. David Edwards QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court judge, ruled that Banque Havilland SA must disclose a PwC report from 2018 to the Qatari government. The report looked into allegations that the lender conspired with other Middle Eastern banks to destabilize Qatar's currency. The bank cannot withhold the document on the basis that it is legally privileged, because no...

