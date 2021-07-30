Court Sets Terms For Pfizer Damages Over Axed Lyrica IP

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 5:57 PM BST) -- The money the NHS and generic drug companies can claim back from Pfizer over an invalidated epilepsy drug patent should be assessed based on how much money they would have made if subsidiary Warner-Lambert had not threatened any infringement proceedings, a judge ruled Friday. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli said in a decision on preliminary issues that the potential claims against Pfizer should work from the assumption that none of the series of threats of litigation was made. "It is important to distinguish between losses caused by the order itself, and losses caused by the existence of the underlying litigation," Judge...

