Inovio Investors Move For Cert. In COVID-19 Vaccine Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A class of investors moved for certification Thursday in their suit against biotechnology firm Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a cohort of company executives alleging that they misled the public about a coronavirus vaccine they purported to have in the works. The investors seek certification of a class they say numbers in the thousands, arguing that damages can be calculated using a class-wide methodology and that those "who purchased publicly traded Inovio equity securities during the class period, and all other class members, were damaged by the same alleged course of conduct." The consolidated suit, which launched in March 2020 and was...

