Gaps In Mass. Pot Scheme Should Be Closed, Top Court Says

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Friday urged the state Legislature to "close the gaps" that allow communities to seek excessive fees from cannabis businesses hoping to open within their borders, but it also found that a prospective Salem shop's suit was properly tossed by a lower court. The Supreme Judicial Court seemed puzzled by the state's regulatory scheme when it heard arguments in February in Mederi Inc.'s challenge to the city of Salem's denial of a host community agreement. One justice said he was "bewildered" that the Cannabis Control Commission, the agency tasked with regulating recreational cannabis in the state, did not...

