Founder Of French Telecom Iliad Makes €3.1B Take-Private Bid

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 11:05 AM EDT) -- The founder of French telecommunications service provider Iliad Group said Friday that he's launching a €3.1 billion ($3.7 billion) tender offer to acquire the remaining shares in the company he doesn't already own. The tender offer comes from HoldCo II, an entity controlled by billionaire and telecommunications magnate Xavier Niel, who founded Iliad in 1999, Iliad said in a statement. The offer is valued at €182 per share, a premium of 61% over the company's most recent closing share price and 52.7% over the average closing price for the last month, Iliad said. Niel already owns almost 71% of Iliad and...

