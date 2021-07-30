Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Says NSU Law Student Should Be Sanctioned

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended sanctions for a Nova Southeastern University law student over his failure to produce documents during discovery in his lawsuit accusing the school of not accommodating his learning disabilities, but the judge did not dismiss the suit as NSU requested.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes recommended that plaintiff Benzo Rudnikas be precluded from relying on or introducing communications he failed to produce for a year at trial, but the judge stopped short of granting the university's request to outright toss the case.

"The undersigned has made the requisite bad faith finding," Judge Otazo-Reyes wrote...

