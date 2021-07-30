Fla. Judge Says NSU Law Student Should Be Sanctioned

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended sanctions for a Nova Southeastern University law student over his failure to produce documents during discovery in his lawsuit accusing the school of not accommodating his learning disabilities, but the judge did not dismiss the suit as NSU requested. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes recommended that plaintiff Benzo Rudnikas be precluded from relying on or introducing communications he failed to produce for a year at trial, but the judge stopped short of granting the university's request to outright toss the case. "The undersigned has made the requisite bad faith finding," Judge Otazo-Reyes wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS