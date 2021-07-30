Landlords Say Pittsburgh Can't Enforce Lapsed Eviction Ban

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh landlord group has asked a state court to stop the city's civil rights watchdog from enforcing a soon-to-expire city moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, claiming that landlords are fending off legal action for evictions they lawfully filed during a few weeks when Pittsburgh's eviction ban had lapsed. Landlord Services Bureau Inc. said the city's ban had expired at the end of June and took more than three weeks to be reinstated by the city council, but the Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission had nonetheless tried to fight evictions during the time the ban had lapsed. The group asked the...

