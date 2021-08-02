Tech Co. Fights AT&T Bid To Disqualify Its Ex-BigLaw Attys

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- AT&T can't stop a former Baker Botts LLP lawyer and two ex-Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys from working on a $450 million patent case against it just because they provided it legal services years before the disputed patent was ever crafted, a New York federal court heard. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla shouldn't disqualify the trio of attorneys based on "prior matters from a decade or more ago involving different patents, different products, and different technology," Network Apps LLC told the court Thursday in a lightly redacted filing. Though AT&T claims the three attorneys — Kevin Cadwell,...

