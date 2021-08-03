The PAGA Preemption Battle Knocking On High Court's Door

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- The Court of Appeals of California recently decided Winns v. Postmates Inc.,[1] the latest in a series of cases at the intersection of California wage and hour law and federal arbitration law that highlight the conflict between the California Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court over whether federal law preempts state law in this area. This conflict is likely to come before the Supreme Court soon. For years, California courts have been inundated with a flood of wage and hour class actions. These lawsuits often circumvented employment arbitration agreements governed by the Federal Arbitration Act, or FAA, because California courts typically...

