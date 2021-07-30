London Insurer Hits Tanning Co. With COVID-19 Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A spa and beauty company can't recover for lost revenue from shutting down under COVID-19 closure orders, a London insurance syndicate said in a California federal suit, as there wasn't any physical damage and the policy excludes coverage for seizure of illegal property. Laguna Beach, California-based Sugared and Bronzed LLC doesn't seek costs to repair or replace its damaged contents when forced to close its 10 locations under government orders issued in California, Pennsylvania and New York, according to Catlin Syndicate Ltd. in Thursday's filing. Catlin also argued the multiline property and liability policy precludes coverage for losses arising out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS