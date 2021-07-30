Alaska Lawmakers Seek To Up Tribal Bonds To $4B, Add ANCs

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Alaska's congressional lawmakers have floated legislation that would double the cap on tax-exempt bonds to spur Native American tribal projects to $4 billion and make Alaska Native corporations eligible for the program to help Alaska Natives the lawmakers said had been unfairly left out. The Tribal Economic Development Bonds, known as TED Bonds, were created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to allow tribal governments to finance economic development projects on their reservations like those for which state or local governments issue similar bonds, such as water treatment facilities and some residential rental projects. While the initial cap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS