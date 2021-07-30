Australian Judge Makes Bold Patent Leap For AI Inventions

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Australian federal judge on Friday became the first jurist in the world to rule that inventions developed by artificial intelligence can qualify for patent protection, a decision that splits with how courts in the U.K. and U.S. have handled the issue. The ruling from the Federal Court of Australia reversed a finding from the country's patent office, which rejected a patent application from Stephen Thaler, a researcher who runs a Missouri company called Imagination Engines and invented a "device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience," called DABUS. Thaler's DABUS has made two inventions so far: a type of improved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS