Wawa, Consumers Get Nod For $12M Data Breach Deal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday gave her preliminary nod to a $12 million gift-card-and-cash settlement for customers of the Wawa convenience store chain in a lawsuit over a March 2019 data breach, over objections raised by employees who also sued. In a decision that also granted provisional class certification, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter brushed aside workers' concerns that, among other things, gift cards amounted to "coupons" and that the workers weren't invited to participate in the mediation process. Judge Pratter disagreed with the coupon comparison and said the employees would have the chance to raise their objections, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS