Pa. Panel Calls Philly Commercial Tax Hikes Unconstitutional

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has upheld a decision that the city of Philadelphia violated state constitutional guarantees on uniform taxation when it singled out commercial and industrial properties for reassessments in a bid to help raise revenue four years ago. Philadelphia has defended its reassessment practices by arguing commercial properties are under-assessed when compared to residential properties, but a court said the city overstates the gap. (iStock.com/ChrisBoswell) While the Pennsylvania Constitution's uniform taxation clause has been interpreted to require equal treatment of different subclasses of property, the city tried to defend its reassessment practices by arguing that its focus on commercial...

