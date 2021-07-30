IWeb Inks $3.7B Deal For Nigeria-Based Tingo Mobile

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Technology development company iWeb said Friday it plans to snap up Tingo Mobile in a $3.7 billion deal before combining the Nigeria-based mobile device maker with Coinfield, a crypto exchange it announced plans to buy earlier this week. The latest deal will see Thailand-headquartered iWeb Inc. pay $4 per share to buy Tingo Mobile PLC, which bills itself as a device and service technology company that focuses on the agritech and fintech sectors in Africa. The deal announcement also comes just days after iWeb said it planned to acquire Coinfeld, which currently operates from Canada and Estonia. Anthony Moore, iWeb's CEO,...

