The Top In-House Hires Of July

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during July included high-profile appointments at Coca-Cola Co., Ford Motor Co. and Univision Holdings Inc. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Brian Henry The Coca-Cola Co. elevated Brian Henry to general counsel for North America. Henry, who has been with the beverage giant for nearly two decades, most recently had served as vice president and senior managing counsel. Before he joined Coca-Cola, Henry worked at Michelin for almost six years, first as senior antitrust counsel and then as managing attorney of the commercial, marketing, regulatory and antitrust law group....

