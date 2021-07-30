Experts Tapped To Hear Malaysia Palm Oil Fight Against EU

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Three trade law experts were tapped by the World Trade Organization's director-general to fill a panel that will hear Malaysia's challenge to a European Union plan phasing out palm oil-based biofuels, according to a notice published Friday. WTO Director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tapped Manzoor Ahmad of Pakistan to chair a panel including Sarah Paterson of New Zealand and Arie Reich of Israel, who will hear Malaysia's challenge to the EU's 2018 Renewable Energy Sources directive after the two governments failed to agree on panelists. Ahmad is an independent consultant whose LinkedIn profile gives his current title as chief executive of international trade...

