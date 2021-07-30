Orlando Atty Disbarred After Ramming SUV Into Ex's House

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- An Orlando-based attorney who left her two children at home to ram her SUV into her ex-husband's house and threaten his girlfriend was officially disbarred by the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday, after previously being suspended in March. Francine Blair Bogumil in January pled no contest and was found guilty of seven felony and misdemeanor charges against her stemming from the incident last year. She was sentenced to 51 weeks in Orange County Jail, followed by one year of community control and then two years of probation. "The uncontested report of the referee is approved and respondent is disbarred," the high...

