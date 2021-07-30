Judge Tells Wholesaler GBG To Revamp Ch. 11 Loan Docs

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A $16 million debtor-in-possession loan for bankrupt clothing wholesaler GBG USA Inc. required some changes Friday before a New York bankruptcy judge would grant interim approval for the package, saying he was growing frustrated with the ballooning size of such loan documents. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles said that DIP orders in bankruptcy cases have been steadily growing in size with additions of extra protections for the lenders that aren't justified so early in a case. Particularly, the court took issue with a long list of events that would trigger a default under the DIP loan...

